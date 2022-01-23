Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.11. 250,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 78,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.51 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

