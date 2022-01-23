National Bank Financial Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Saputo stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

