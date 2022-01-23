National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.89.

Shares of CAE opened at C$30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.74.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.