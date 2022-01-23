National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million.
Shares of CAE opened at C$30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.74.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.