National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after buying an additional 3,968,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,610,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,267,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after buying an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.