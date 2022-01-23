National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$100.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044.

NA stock traded down C$1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$97.93. 3,060,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,107. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$71.57 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

