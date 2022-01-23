National Bankshares Raises Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$14.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXT. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.45.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.02 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

