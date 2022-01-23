nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.50

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 1511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

