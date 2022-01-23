Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $605.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

