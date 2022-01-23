New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $33.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

