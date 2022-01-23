New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

