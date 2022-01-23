New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $313,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.