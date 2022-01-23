New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $322,000 Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,715. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

