New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,621 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 951.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

