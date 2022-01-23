New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.64

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 36714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,773,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

