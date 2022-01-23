NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Shares Down 2.4%

NewLake Capital Partners Inc (OTC:NLCP)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 16,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 39,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02).

