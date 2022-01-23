NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $424,271.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,256,849,290 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,617,181 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.