Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock.
NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
