Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

