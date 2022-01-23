Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 104500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$64.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,935,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,935,142. Insiders have purchased 307,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,760 over the last ninety days.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

