Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Sells $500,226.31 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

