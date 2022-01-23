Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,465 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

