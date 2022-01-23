Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.75 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Textron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.61 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

