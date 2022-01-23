Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,379 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

