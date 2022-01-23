Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $120.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

