Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

