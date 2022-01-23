NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.