NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 687 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $243.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

