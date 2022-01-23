NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

