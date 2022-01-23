NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.34

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 324529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,258,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

