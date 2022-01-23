Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 5.2%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 17,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after buying an additional 4,139,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

