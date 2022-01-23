O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,393 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 1,221.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEVL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 520.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $310.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

