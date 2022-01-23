O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.