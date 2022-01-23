O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

