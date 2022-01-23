O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.