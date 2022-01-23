O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,255 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SLM by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,597,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SLM by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

