O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 37.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NTIC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

