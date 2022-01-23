OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Holdings Lowered by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCAXU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCAXU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

