Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $189,000.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.