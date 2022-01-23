ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Trimmed by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

