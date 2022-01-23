Open Governance Token Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $246,603.04 and approximately $28,861.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.