Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

