Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases C$42,300.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 918,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,886,101.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,550.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.