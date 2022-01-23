Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,846 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Otis Worldwide worth $222,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

