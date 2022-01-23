Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in PNM Resources by 386.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

