Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of South State by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

