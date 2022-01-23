Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 200.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in StoneX Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 32,053 shares worth $2,029,778. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.