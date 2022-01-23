Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,868,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,927,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AMX stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

