Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

