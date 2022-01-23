Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last three months. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE BVH opened at $28.91 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $606.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.