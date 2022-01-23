Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 9,364.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in FOX by 207.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $10,661,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.