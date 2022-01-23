Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $24,420,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 812,943 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

